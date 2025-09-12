Kashmir’s first apple consignment transported to Jammu by freight train

Srinagar, Sep 12: In a historic moment that would change the future of horticulture in Kashmir for better, the railways on Friday successfully delivered the first ever consignment of apples at the Jammu railway station from the Valley.

The entire apple industry was in the throes of devastation for the last two weeks, as dozens of loaded trucks of fruit parked alongside the Srinagar-Jammu national highway had started rotting because of the continued blockade of the highway.

Huge losses are suffered by apple growers and traders each time the highway gets blocked due to inclement weather, triggering a landslide/mudslide on the highway.

It was due to the looming danger of this loss that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced freight train services between the Valley and outside.

Not only would the freight trains ensure the timely and safe delivery of the apple consignments, but this would also bring down transportation charges, benefiting sellers and buyers.

Contrary to common belief, horticulture is the biggest industry of Kashmir and not tourism, which is the second contributor to the Gross State Domestic Product of Jammu and Kashmir.

Horticulture provides livelihoods to a large portion of the rural population and boosts export earnings through the sale of high-value crops like apples and saffron.

The industry also promotes agricultural diversification, improves rural incomes, and supports the processing and export of quality fruits and nuts, making a substantial impact on the region's overall economic development.

In addition to apples, Kashmir produces cherries, pears, peaches, almonds, and walnuts of the best quality, which can compete in national and international markets, provided the problem of timely transportation is taken care of through freight train service.

--IANS