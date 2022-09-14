Kashmir to get its first electric train on Gandhi Jayanti

Srinagar, Sep 14: On October 2, electric train will start moving on the 137 kms long Banihal-Baramulla corridor of Jammu and Kashmir rail link.

Indian Railway officials said that work on the project was going on since August 2019.

The mandatory principal chief electrical engineer (PCEE) inspection of the electric rail link will take place on September 26 and on Gandhi Jayanti, the project will be inaugurated, the railway officials said.

"Trials on Baramulla-Budgam part of the 137-Kms long electric train link have already been completed while the trial on the remaining Budgam-Banihal portion will be carried out on September 20", sources said, adding that the project cost of the electric train link from Banihal to Baramulla is Rs 324 crore.

The electrification of the Banihal-Baramulla rail link will reduce air pollution and is expected to bring down the operational cost by 60 per cent.