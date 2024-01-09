Kashmir: No snow in snowy landscapes of Gulmarg

Guwahati, Jan 9: One of the popular ski resorts and top tourist destinations in Kashmir, Gulmarg, is facing an unprecedented dry spell this year, looking barren and devoid of any winter snow.

The prolonged dry spell has left the weather experts as well as those depending on tourism for livelihoods concerned, as this is the first January in several years that Gulmarg and Pahalgam, famously known for their snowy landscapes, have seen no snow.

Speaking on the dry spell, the Director of Kashmir Meteorological Centre said that the whole of December and the first week of January had been dry, adding that there are no major precipitation chances in the coming days. He forecasted that the weather is likely to remain dry till noon of January 16.

According to reports, the unusual weather pattern has been attributed to the El Nino effect, which is a climatic pattern referred to the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.