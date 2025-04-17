‘Kashmir is integral to India’: MEA hits back at Pakistan Army Chief's remarks

New Delhi, April 17: Hitting out strongly at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for referring Kashmir as Islamabad's “jugular vein”, India on Thursday reminded Pakistan yet again that it continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate.

"See, how can anything foreign be their jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally-occupied territories by that country," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at a press briefing, on Thursday.

Addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis, Munir had urged the gathering to not forget that they belong to a "superior ideology and culture".

"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid," he said.

"Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it," the Pakistani General added.

On Tuesday, the MEA had also slammed Pakistan for making "motivated and baseless comments" on the Waqf Bill, citing Pakistan's "own abysmal record" when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities.

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," read a statement issued by the ministry regarding comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Bill.

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," it added.

On Thursday, Jaiswal reminded that the Waqf Bill remains India's internal matter.

"All the elements of the Waqf Act are an internal matter of India. The Waqf Amendment bill proposes several inclusive policies to make the Amendment bill more inclusive, more progressive so that there are greater benefits to the intended beneficiaries," he said, during the weekly briefing.

With inputs from agencies.