Karnataka: Two-year-old boy trapped in borewell rescued after 20-hour operation

Guwahati, Apr 4: In a successful rescue operation, the two-year-old boy who fell into a 16 feet open borewell was rescued after a nearly 20-hour-long operation on Thursday afternoon.

Celebrations broke out as he was pulled out from a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell.



The incident unfolded in Lachayan village, Karnataka.



According to reports, the boy fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house.



It may be mentioned that the incident came to light at 6.30 PM on Wednesday and since then, rescue operations have begun.

