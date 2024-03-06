Karnataka: Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train

Guwahati, Mar 6: In a tragic incident, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed after being run over by a train while he was on a video call with his wife in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Kavalande village, close to Nanjangud town. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Manu Kumar. He came under the train coming from Chamarajanagar.

It is learned that the victim was talking to his wife while walking on the railway track in the morning when the incident took place.

The migrant worker was employed as an assistant carpenter in Nanjangud town.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary.