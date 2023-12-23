Karnataka govt to lift Hijab ban: CM Siddaramaiah

Guwahati, Dec 23: Almost two years after the hijab ban, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government will lift the ban imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying no politics should be done on what people prefer to wear and eat.

While addressing a public rally in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We will take back that decision, there is no Hijab ban now. Women can go out wearing hijab. I have told the officials to take back the order (previous government order). Dressing and eating food is our choice, why should I object? Wear whatever dress you want, eat whatever you want, why should I care? We should not do politics to get votes, we don’t do that.”

Following the announcement, Karnataka BJP posted on X, “A uniform policy has been implemented in schools and colleges to ensure that children are equal. The Supreme Court has also upheld this. However, the Chief Minister is creating a difference in the minds of the school students regarding the issue of uniforms. Siddaramaiah will amend the constitution for a vote bank to appease PFI goons and minorities. In the coming days, the people themselves will teach this a lesson.”

It may be mentioned that the Hijab row erupted in the South Indian state in January 2022 when Government PU College in Udupi barred six girl students wearing hijabs from entering the premises.