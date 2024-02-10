Karnataka doctor sacked for pre-wedding shoot in operation theatre

Guwahati, Feb 10: Pre-wedding shoots have recently gained popularity among the masses with couples shooting in the hilly, romantic areas while some inside an operation theatre at a hospital.

A behind-the-scene pre-wedding photoshoot inside an operation theatre at a government hospital in Karnataka’s Chitradurga has drawn flak leading to the suspension of the doctor involved in the shoot.

A contract-based physician, Dr Abhishek had organised his pre-wedding photoshoot inside an operation theatre of a government-run hospital in the Bharamsagar area in Chitradurga.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, it could be seen that Dr Abhishek was ‘performing’ a surgery on a patient while his partner was assisting him. The end of the video showed the ‘patient’ sitting up post-operation.

After the video went viral on social media, sparking a controversy, the Health Minister of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao ordered his suspension from the service.

“A doctor who conducted a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre of Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga has been dismissed from service. Government hospitals exist for the health care of people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors,” he wrote in a post on X.

“All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals. Everyone should focus on performing the duty knowing that the facilities provided by the government to the government hospitals are for the health care of the common people,” Rao added.



