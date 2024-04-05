Kangana Ranaut’s remark on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stir social media debate

Guwahati, April 5: A recent clipping of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh candidate, Kangana Ranaut, has gone viral on social media, with Opposition and netizens trolling the Bollywood actress for “calling Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose the first Prime Minister of independent India”. The clipping, however, seems to have been selectively cut from an interview to a news channel, where Ranaut questions why Bose was not made the PM.

Reacting to the trolls mocking the actor’s general knowledge, Kangana on Friday took to X and shared a screenshot delivering information that states Netaji on October 21, 1943, formed a government of Azad Hind (Free India) in Singapore and declared himself as the Prime Minister, the Head of State, and the Minister of War while making the announcement during World War II.

“All those who are giving me gyan on the first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around Nehru family so no mansplaining please,” she tweeted.

“If I speak way ahead of your IQ you assume I must be uninformed, well the joke is on you and it’s a lame one!!” she added in her social media post.

All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily… pic.twitter.com/QN0jD3rMfu — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2024





Notably, the selectively cut video was shared by several opposition leaders, including Congress leader BV Srinivas, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.





Vote for educated and sensible people pic.twitter.com/NlnwaHpQKg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 4, 2024





Amidst the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut's remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came to her defense. Sarma emphasised that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had established the Azad Hind Government in 1943, predating Jawaharlal Nehru's assumption of office by nearly four years. He noted that the Azad Hind Government had been recognised by nine countries as the legitimate authority in India. Sarma criticized the tendency to interpret history through the lens of colonialism, describing it as a 'Ghulami ki Mansikta.'





To those mocking @KanganaTeam 👇

On 21 October 1943, Netaji established the Azad Hind Govt, of which he was the head, nearly 4 years before Pt Nehru took oath as Prime Minister following transfer of power.



Nine countries recognised the Azad Hind Govt as the legitimate… https://t.co/keSVDxbQBf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 5, 2024



