Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha elections from Mandi on BJP ticket

Guwahati, March 25: Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to contest the Lok Sabha election from Mandi, Himachal Pardesh.

The development comes after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, nominating Kangana as a candidate from her hometown, Mandi.

Kangana who is strong supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X and said she was “honoured and elated to officially join the party”.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” the actress said in an X post.

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024















