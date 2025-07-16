Kaladan project holds key to regional port connectivity, Sonowal at BIMSTEC meet

Guwahati, July 16: The Kaladan project can be replicated in all the ports of the BIMSTEC countries for augmenting waterways connectivity, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal said with improved regional cooperation, countries like Bhutan and Nepal can become land-linked countries rather than landlocked countries. Bhutan may soon start using the Jogighopa river port and Bhutan King and several ministers of that country have already visited the port and it will open sea routes to that country.

The minister said that a panel discussion on ‘Kaladan Corridor: Catalysing Bay of Bengal Port Connectivity and Regional Trade Flows’ was held during the ongoing BIMSTEC ports conclave in Vishakhapatnam.

“The Kaladan project stands as a transformative gateway connecting India’s Northeast to the Bay of Bengal, reducing transit time and trade costs, while unlocking new economic opportunities. Under India’s Act East Policy, Kaladan is not just a bilateral initiative with Myanmar, but a model for seamless regional connectivity across BIMSTEC,” Sonowal said.

“Our landlocked neighbours Bhutan and Nepal can benefit from this project while also paving the way for future collaboration for smooth and efficient transport corridors. By linking ports, trade corridors, and value chains, it has the potential to catalyse inclusive growth, deepen integration with our neighbours, and bring the Northeast closer to the global marketplace,” he added.

“Kaladan can truly become a cornerstone of our shared vision for prosperity and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal,” he said.

The Kaladan project is a joint flagship connectivity initiative by India and Myanmar linking Kolkata port to Sittwe port in Myanmar with further waterways and roadways connectivity through India’s Mizoram. It serves as a model for seamless regional connectivity across BIMSTEC ports and trade routes. The project supports India’s Act East Policy and aligns with the BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity (2018-2028).

The Kaladan project has the potential to evolve from a bilateral project into a cornerstone of BIMSTEC’s connectivity vision and to act as a catalyst for inclusive growth, regional integration, and trade diversification.

The session on Kaladan project during the ports conclave recommended replication of similar cross-border connectivity corridors, especially linking landlocked BIMSTEC members (Nepal, Bhutan) to maritime trade.

Such a move will improve prospects for deeper regional integration enabled by such initiatives. It will also result in development of a model for international cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, ratification of the BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation (AMTC) paves the way for alignment of national transport policies with regional commitments and integration into wider BIMSTEC transport projects.

AMTC aims to reduce procedural bottlenecks, enhance shipping services, and strengthen inter-port cooperation. This is likely to expedite commitment to improve maritime transportation for regional integration and economic prosperity across the Bay of Bengal.