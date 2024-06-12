Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

Guwahati, June 12: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today assumed charge as Union Minister in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

After assuming the charge, Scindia met the senior officials of the ministry and reviewed the schemes.

While interacting with the media, Scindia said, “The Prime Minister has always prioritised the North Eastern region, and we are committed to realising the Prime Minister's vision. It is our commitment to accelerate the development of this region and establish new benchmarks for modern development.”

Notably, Scindia will also handle the Communication Ministry in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

Scindia served as Civil Aviation and Steel Minister in last term of PM Modi.



