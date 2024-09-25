Justice Suresh Kait to take over as new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC today

Bhopal, Sep 25: Newly appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will take oath of the post on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to new Chief Justice Kait at Raj Niwas. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other ministers of his Cabinet will be present at the oath ceremony.

Beside them, senior judges of MP High Court and district courts, as well as some prominent lawyers will also attend Kait's oath ceremony. Madhya Pradesh High Court had been without a Chief Justice since Justice Ravi Malimath retired this year on May 25. After his retirement, Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as Acting Chief Justice. One month later, Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Subsequently, the Central government notified the appointment of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Sachdeva was previously a judge of the Delhi High Court, where he was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2011 and a Permanent Judge in 2015.

With taking the oath for the post, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will replace Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. MP High Court will now have a regular Chief Justice after former CJ Justice Malimath retired on May 25. The Collegium, in its recommendation, stated that Justice Kait ranks fifth on the All India Seniority List of High Court Judges. He also holds seniority over the current Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.