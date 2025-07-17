Justice Sachdeva becomes 29th Chief Justice of MP HC, takes oath of office

Bhopal, July 17: Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was formally sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, marking a new chapter in the state’s judicial leadership.

The ceremony, held at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday, was presided over by Governor Mangubhai Patel, who administered the oath of office. It was a dignified gathering, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, senior judge Vivek Agarwal, and other senior officials and legal dignitaries.

State Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav could not attend the function as he is on a foreign trip.

Justice Sachdeva’s journey to the top post has been one shaped by depth, discipline, and decades of service. Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, he began his academic pursuits with a B.Com (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1985 before completing his LL.B. at Delhi University in 1988. That same year, he enrolled with the Delhi Bar Council, launching his legal career.

His early promise earned him a British Council scholarship in 1992, selecting him among five young Indian lawyers for the prestigious Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course at the University of London.

The exposure to international legal systems enriched his perspective, and by 1995, he had earned the designation as an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Sachdeva’s judicial journey began in earnest with his appointment as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in April 2013, followed by his elevation to permanent judge in March 2015.

For over two decades, he served as counsel for the Bar Council of India, spanning both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. Transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2024, he soon took on the responsibility of Acting Chief Justice -- first from July to September 2024, and then again from May 2025 after the retirement of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

Following presidential assent, his appointment as permanent Chief Justice was finalised on July 14.

Adding to the momentum, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh has also been transferred from the Madras High Court to Jabalpur, further strengthening the bench at the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

With this inclusion, the total strength of judges in the court has risen to 34.

