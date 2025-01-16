Justice K Vinod Chandran takes oath as Supreme Court judge

New Delhi, Jan 16: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice K Vinod Chandran as a judge of the Supreme Court. On Monday, the Centre cleared the appointment of Justice Chandran to the Apex Court on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, as a Supreme Court judge.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Patna High Court Chief Justice Chandran for elevation as a judge of the Apex Court. "While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that there is no representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court from the High Court of Kerala," said a statement released by SC Collegium.

Justice Chandran was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court in November 2011 and was elevated to the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on March 29, 2023. "He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 11 years and as a Chief Justice of a big High Court for more than a year. During his long tenure as a Judge and Chief Justice of the High Court, Mr. Justice Chandran has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law," the SC Collegium said.

In its meeting, the apex court Collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. Born on April 25, 1963, Justice Chandran stands at serial no. 13 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges.

He obtained a law degree from Thiruvananthapuram’s Kerala Law Academy Law College and started practice in 1991. Before elevation, he served as Special Government Pleader (Taxes) of the Kerala government from 2007 to 2011.