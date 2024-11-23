JP Nadda hits back at Chidambaram, accuses Congress of sensationalising Manipur crisis

New Delhi, Nov 23: Days after former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram criticised the BJP-led central and state governments over the prevailing situation in Manipur, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and accused Chidambaram of legitimising the illegal influx of foreign militants into the strife-torn state.

"What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur.

"It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, P Chidambaram, the erstwhile Home Minister, had signed treaties with them (foreign militants)," said Nadda in a letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Nadda said that these known militant leaders, who fled their country to avoid arrest, were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts. Nadda said that his party's government will not allow the anarchy to prevail.

"This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militants and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back by several decades into the age of anarchy," said Nadda.

"This pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces looking to derail India's progress is truly worrying," Nadda added.

Earlier, Chidambaram had said that the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) is the cause of the crisis and he should be removed immediately.

Chidambaram said that the Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and the Naga can live together in one state only if they have regional autonomy, and asked the Prime Minister to "give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first-hand their grievances and aspirations."





By-

The Correspondent