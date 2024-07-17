Job seekers swarm Air India recruitment drive in Mumbai

Guwahati, July 17: In a striking display of the growing unemployment concern in India, chaotic scenes were observed in Mumbai after a sea of job aspirants turned up for over 2000 vacancies at an Air India Airport Services Ltd recruitment drive for airport loaders at the Mumbai Airport on July 16.

According to reports, the drive, which was meant to fill 2,600 vacancies for handymen and utility agents, saw around 25,000 job aspirants turn up, causing a stampede-like situation. The situation prompted authorities to take action, and the aspirants were asked to leave after handing over their application forms to the employees.

VIDEO | "600 vacancies opened up in Kalina airport, where over 20,000 to 25,000 candidates appeared...shows that the unemployment situation in the country is severe. The youth has taken to the roads in search of jobs.





Reportedly, the minimum qualifications for the positions were set at SSC/10th pass, with an age limit of 23 years and a fixed-term contract of 3 years offering a monthly salary of Rs 22,530.

Meanwhile, videos of desperate aspirations that turned up at the venue went viral on social media. This incident comes just days after a similar situation in Gujarat, where a railing collapse due to overcrowding nearly led to a stampede during walk-in interviews for 40 vacancies in Ankleshwar, attended by about 800 people.

As the incident captured the growing concern around joblessness in India, the BJP and the opposition parties engaged in a war of words over the ‘Gujarat model’.

