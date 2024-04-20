JNPA to change 6,500+ trucks with EVs for ‘Zero Emission Trucking’

Mumbai, April 20: In a significant initiative, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) plans to replace more than 6,500 trucks operating in and around the port with battery-powered vehicles as part of its ‘Zero Emission Trucking’ strategy, officials said.

The shift to ZET will take place in phases over the next five years, starting with over 15 trucks serving the Inter Terminal Rail Operations to be converted to electric in six months, said JNPA Chairman, Unmesh S Wagh.

This will be followed by converting over 400 diesel fueled trucks plying within terminals for the vessel and yard operations, to electric in the next couple of years.

The final phase would be converting 6,500 plus trucks plying from containers to Container Freight Stations and vice-versa, including the Centralised Parking Plaza Trucks at terminals, to electric operated in the coming 3-5 years, assured Wagh.

At present, a majority of the trucks operating within the sprawling JNPA run on diesel, contributing to massive emissions and pollution.

“Recognising the critical role of decarbonising truck movements, especially within port premises, JNPA has embarked on the ambitious plan to transition its truck fleet from diesel to electric power.

“By transitioning to ZET, we aim to achieve the vision of a fully electrified port, aligning with national sustainability goals such as the Harit Sagar guidelines and MIV 2030,” explained Wagh.

The 35-year old JNPA is the country’s premier container handling port, accounting for around 50 percent of the total container cargo volumes, said officials.

At present, the JNPA ranks at 26th globally among the top 100 container ports in the world, and is connected to more than 200 ports worldwide.