JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

Guwahati, Jul 4:Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren took the oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Thursday, a day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post.

Soren was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi at 5 p.m., with his father, the two-time former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, in attendance.



It may be mentioned that on February 2, Champai Soren took over as chief minister temporarily following the JMM executive chief's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.







