JK touching new heights of development after Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi

Guwahati, Mar 7: On his maiden visit to the union territory since the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.

Addressing a public rally, Modi said, “Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely.”



PM Modi, on his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, inaugurated several developmental projects.



“The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India,” he said.

