J&K Police attach properties worth Rs 4.67 crore in Anantnag, Ganderbal

Srinagar, April 11: The property of some drug peddlers and terrorists worth Rs 4.67 crore has been attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Ganderbal districts, said police on Friday.

The amount has been estimated after action was taken in the last two days.

An official statement said, “Continuing its relentless drive against drug trafficking and in strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Anantnag Police have attached properties valued at approximately Rs 1.2 crore belonging to drug peddlers in multiple cases across the district. In one significant action carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, Anantnag Police attached a single-storey residential house along with one kanal of land at Sallar, Anantnag."

The property is owned by Bashir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Sallar, who is involved in Case FIR No. 65/2018. The case registered at Police Station Srigufwara is related to the recovery of a considerable quantity of poppy straw. The seized property is estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakh.

In another major development under Case FIR No. 35/2025 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act at Police Station Bijbehara, assets of drug peddlers were attached. A residential house and a vehicle (Regd. No. JK02AV-1235) were attached. These belong to Tajdar Amin Khan, son of Mohd Amin Khan, resident of Goriwan Bijbehara (presently at Karewa Colony Bijbehara).

“A shopping complex owned by Bilal Ahmad Itoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Itoo, resident of Gund Nasir, Bijbehara. “Additionally, under Case FIR No. 213/2024 U/S 8/15-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Bijbehara, a vehicle (Regd. No. HR16L-3657) belonging to Harjinder Singh, son of Gurdiyal Singh, resident of Mubarak Pur, Kapurthala (Punjab), was also attached," the statement mentioned.

The police said the combined estimated market value of the properties seized in these cases was Rs 1.2 crore. "These decisive actions reflect the Anantnag Police's firm resolve to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and ensure accountability by seizing properties acquired through illicit means," said the officials.

The police said that such measures send a strong message and serve as an effective deterrent to those involved in the drug trade.

“Anantnag Police urges the public to remain vigilant and share any information related to drug peddling in their areas. The identity of the informants will be kept strictly confidential," the official statement said.

On Thursday, police in the Ganderbal district attached immovable property in the form of agricultural land measuring 9 kanals and 7 marlas worth Rs 3.47 crore. These belong to three persons who have illegally exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training.

Police said the order was passed by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ganderbal vide case FIR No.48/2009 U/S 13 ULAP Act of Police Station Kheer Bhawani in Gaderbal district.

“The attached properties belonged to Firdous Ahmad Wani, son of late Ghulam Ahmad Wani, resident of Treesa Safapora, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, son of late Ghulam Rasool Bhat, resident of Batpora Safapora and Mohammad Ayoub Ganie, son of late Gulam Rasool Ganie, resident of Pahlipora Safapora," said the police.

The statement further mentioned, “This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to act tough against individuals who are falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This showcases the unhindered efforts of police against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security."



