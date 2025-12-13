J&K land fraud: Crime Branch files charge sheet in ₹53 lakh case

Srinagar, Dec 13: The J&K Crime Branch said on Saturday that it has filed a charge sheet against four accused in the Rs 53 lakh fraud land sale case.

"The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, in case FIR No. 23/2025, against four accused individuals for their alleged involvement in a major land-sale fraud," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

The accused Tariq Ahmad Hajam (son of Mohd Ramzan Hajam), Ghulam Hassan Mir (son of Ghulam Rasool Mir), Mohd Sultan Mir alias Sulla (son of Abdul Khaliq Mir), and Abdul Razaq Mir (son of Abdul Khaliq Mir), all residents of Barthana Qamarwari, Srinagar, have been charged for offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, it said.

“The case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused persons deceitfully obtained a sum of Rs 53 lakh from the complainant and his father under the pretext of selling land. Preliminary inquiry and subsequent investigation by the Economic Offences Wing revealed that the accused, acting in connivance, received the full payment but fraudulently sold the same parcel of land to other parties and even transferred portions of it to their own family members," the Crime Branch statement said.

It said that "through meticulous examination of both oral and documentary evidence", investigators established that the accused had orchestrated a deliberate criminal conspiracy to cheat the complainant and unlawfully grab the amount paid for land measuring 2.09 kanals at Estate Barthana, Srinagar.

“With the filing of the charge sheet, the matter is ready for judicial adjudication. The EOW of Crime Branch Kashmir reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding citizens from economic offences and ensuring justice through transparent, professional, and comprehensive investigations," the statement added.

J&K Police have been carrying out operations/investigations into financial fraud involving land, drugs, hawala money rackets, etc, as it believed that funds generated by these unlawful operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

--IANS