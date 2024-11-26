J&K celebrates Constitution Day first time since 1950

Srinagar, Nov 26: Jammu and Kashmir is celebrating the ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ on Tuesday for the first time since 1950 when the country’s Constitution was adopted by Parliament. The government has issued instructions for the grand celebrations of Constitution Day.

“Considering the significance of the completion of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution, the day is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm to reiterate the core values enshrined in the Constitution of India and motivate citizens to take their rightful role in the campaign. This year holds special significance as it commemorates 75 years of the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan', officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will lead the Constitution Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir. The main event will feature a Preamble reading ceremony at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Under the theme “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan,” similar ceremonies will be held across Jammu and Kashmir in government offices, PSUs, educational institutions, and rural areas.

Photographs of the events are to be uploaded to the dedicated website www.constitution75.com, and participants can stay updated on related activities through the MyGov web portal. The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all divisional commissioners, department heads, deputy commissioners, and PSU managing directors to ensure the successful organisation of these ceremonies across their respective locations. As Constitution Day is being celebrated, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has ordered the reading of the Preamble.

“26th November is celebrated as Constitution Day. The available senior Hon’ble Judge at each wing of the High Court will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, whereas, the Principal District Judges shall lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution at their respective District Headquarters and the senior most Judicial Officer at Taluka Court,” Registrar General of the high court, Shahzad Azeem said in an order adding that the Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Jammu and Srinagar, shall make all the necessary arrangements for holding the ceremony of reading the Preamble to the Constitution in their respective Wings.