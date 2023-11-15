J&K bus accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Guwahati, Nov 15: Offering condolences to the bereaved families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin who died in the tragic bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

An amount of Rs. 50,000 will also be given to the individuals who sustained injuries in the major accident.

The X handle of Prime Minister Office (PMO) posted, “The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”

Meanwhile, President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the lives lost in the accident. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she posted on X.

Earlier today, more than 30 people were killed after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Assar area. The bus carrying around 55 passengers was en route to Jammu from Kishtwar when it wheeled off the road and fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge near Trungal.

The local authorities, including police and rescue teams, immediately responded to the incident and rushed to spot to initiate rescue operations.