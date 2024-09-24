J&K: Action against 21 govt employees for MCC violation

Jammu, Sep 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), P.K. Pole, has initiated action against 21 government employees after they were found to have taken part in poll campaigning, an official said on Monday. An official statement said that P.K. Pole has initiated action against 21 government employees ad-hoc and casual staff after they were found to have taken part in election campaigning, with a view to ensuring transparency in the ongoing Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting swiftly on detailed ground inquiry reports, 21 employees found involved in political campaigning have been placed under suspension while five ad-hoc employees including casual workers and others against whom the charges of involvement in political campaigning were proved have been disengaged," the statement read.



Meanwhile, 20 employees have been shifted out of the offices where they were posted and attached with other offices to ensure that they do not indulge in such behaviour which raises suspicion of their involvement in campaigning or favouring any particular party candidate. The CEO further informed that notices have been issued to 15 employees against whom the complaints of involvement in campaigning have been received, and their cases are under investigation.

Besides, about 51 complaints have been closed as the detailed inquiry proved that they were not involved in political campaigning. The Election Commission of India has issued strict instructions that the Model Code of Conduct guidelines should be followed in letter and spirit to ensure fair conduct of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir which are being held after a gap of 10 years.

The first of the three phased election was held on September 18. The second phase of the poll will be held on September 25 while the third and final phase of polling is scheduled to be held on October 1. The ballots will be counted on October 8.