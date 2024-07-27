J&K: 2 Indian Army injured, 1 Pakistani killed in encounter at Kamkari

Guwahati, July 27: Two Indian soldiers were injured and one Pakistani man was killed in an encounter on Saturday morning. The encounter took place at a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated and taken for treatment.

Taking to X, the Army said, “There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated.

It is to be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday, a terrorist was killed and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district.





