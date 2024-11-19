'Jharkhand has become second home for me': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Jharkhand has become a second home for him and hoped that the state will write a new chapter on November 23 when the results of the Assembly polls will be announced. Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, Over the past four months, Jharkhand has truly felt like a second home to me. While I may have made a few adversaries during this period, they are far outnumbered by the friendships I've forged across this vibrant state.

As I return to Assam today, I carry with me countless cherished memories of the love and affection shared by the people of Jharkhand, especially our dedicated BJP karyakartas. I sincerely hope that Jharkhand embarks on a new journey of hope, aspiration, and development starting November 23, 2024. My best wishes to everyone! he added.

CM Sarma, BJP's co-observer for the polls in Jharkhand, has vociferously campaigned to oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Congress government. He earlier asserted that Jharkhand's culture and society were in danger from infiltrators from Bangladesh. CM Sarma charged that the alliance government led by the JMM was "patronising" infiltration in the state.

According to Assam CM, Bangladeshi infiltrators are marrying tribal girls in Jharkhand and seizing their land. While speaking at a rally in Godda, CM Sarma, the BJP's electoral co-in-charge for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, said: "They are posing a threat to our society and culture."

He stated, "Santhal Pargana had two lakh Muslims and 23 lakh Hindus in 1951. However, now the percentage of Muslims has risen to 31 per cent while that of Hindus has decreased to 67 per cent from 90 per cent." The Assam Chief Minister's campaign for the Jharkhand polls focussed on anti-infiltration agenda.