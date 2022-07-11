84 years of service to the nation
National

JEE Main: 14 candidates score perfect 100

By PTI
JEE Main: 14 candidates score perfect 100
New Delhi, Jul 11: Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Maximum candidates bagging the top score in the first edition of JEE-Main, 2022 are from Telangana (4) followed by Andhra Pradesh (3). The top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda.

Koyayana Suhas, Penikalpati Ravi Kishore are Polisetty Karthikeya are the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.

Other candidates who scored 100 are Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka) and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

"Over 8.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam while 7.69 lakh had appeared," a senior NTA official said.

The official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official added.

PTI


Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

Ten people sentenced for life in murder case
8 July 2022 9:02 AM GMT

Ballia (UP), Jul 8: A court here has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man in...

