JD(U), YSRCP demands special status for Bihar and Andhra

Guwahati, July 21: The Janata Dal (U) and Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in the all-party meeting today chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As per reports, Congress raised the issue of granting the deputy speaker’s post to the opposition.



Congress MP Jairam Ramesh reportedly claimed that the TDP kept quiet while the demand for special status in Andhra Pradesh was being made.



"In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD (U) leader demanded special category status for Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter," Ramesh posted on X.



Meanwhile, TDPs Devarayallu said, “We made a request at the all-party meeting to be given in parliament to raise all issues of Andhra."



While parliament affairs minister Kiren Rijiju asked for cooperation from both parties for a smooth transition of the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that the opposition should be allowed to raise issues in Parliament.







