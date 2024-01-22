JD(U) leader resigns from party, says 'will follow Ram'

Patna, Jan 22: JD(U) leader and prominent eye specialist in Bihar Dr Sunil Kumar Singhput on Monday resigned from the party ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event in Ayodhya.

Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, who was holding the post of spokesperson of the party, had tendered his resignation from the post on January 7. He had sent his resignation to party state president Umesh Kushwaha.

While uploading the resignation letter on social media platform X on Monday, he said: “Today entire country has become Rammay. Everyone is chanting Jai Sri Ram and joy and happiness is spread in all sections of society. On the direction of Lord Sri Ram, I am publicly announcing that I had given resignation from the primary membership and spokesperson of the party.”

“I will follow the path of Lord Sri Ram in my life, and have given the resignation from the primary membership and post of spokesperson due to personal reasons,” Singh said.