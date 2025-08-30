Japan pledges Rs 60,000-Cr investment in India over 10 yrs, signs 13 pacts

Tokyo, Aug 30: Japan on Friday announced an investment target of 10 trillion (approx. ₹60,000 crore) in India over the next decade, alongside a series of major agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The announcements came after summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, where both leaders unveiled new measures to strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

A total of 13 pacts and documents were signed, including a framework for defence cooperation and a 10-year roadmap to boost economic ties. The two sides also launched an economic security architecture focused on enhancing supply chain resilience in critical sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and emerging technologies.

Modi, flanked by Ishiba, said, “We have set a roadmap for the next decade. We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment from Japan in India over the next 10 years.”

Of the agreements, one relates to promoting mobility of 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled personnel from India to Japan in the next five years, while another agreement will advance collaboration in digital public infrastructure.

The roadmap features several key pillars such as economic security, mobility, ecological sustainability, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people exchanges and engagements between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

Another key pact was to advance cooperation in supply chain resilience for critical minerals, including through the development of processing technologies, joint investments for exploration and mining and efforts for stockpiling critical minerals.

The pacts signed also featured one on a joint crediting mechanism and another on cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for a joint lunar-polar exploration mission. The document defines terms and conditions for cooperation between India and Japan on the Chandrayaan-5 mission, giving practical shape to a landmark collaboration.









PTI