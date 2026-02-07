Janakpuri biker dies in unlit pit; safety lapses spark outrage

New Delhi, Feb 7: Residents on Saturday expressed concern over the safety lapses at the site where a 25-year-old biker lost his life in Delhi’s Janakpuri area after falling into an open pit.

Speaking to IANS, a local said, “Our house is just in front, in Janta Flats. We have to come here daily three to four times a day. There were no barricades on this side, only two on the other side. The green sheet you can see wasn’t there earlier. Nothing was properly installed. There was no warning for anyone. The area remains dark, which is the biggest issue.”

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old bike rider, allegedly fell into an open pit at an ongoing Delhi Jal Board (DJB) project site while returning home from work.

Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, had left his office in Rohini to celebrate his parents' wedding anniversary but he never made it back home to his waiting family.

According to Kamal’s friend, he had spoken to him shortly before the incident and he said that he was just 15 minutes away from home.

However, when Kamal failed to return, his worried family launched a frantic search through the night with the help of police teams. Despite efforts to trace his location using mobile tower data and CCTV footage, no breakthrough was achieved for several hours.

The tragic discovery was made around 8 am on Friday, when a woman alerted the police about a body lying inside a pit in the area.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found Kamal’s body inside a nearly 15-foot-deep pit, with his motorcycle found toppled nearby.

Residents of the area have alleged gross negligence by the Delhi government's DJB at the project site, claiming that the pit was left uncovered, poorly barricaded, and unmarked, posing a serious danger to commuters, especially at night.

Locals also pointed to inadequate lighting in the area, saying the darkness makes it nearly impossible for riders to spot hazards on the road.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police rejected allegations of inaction, stating that officers remained with the family throughout the night and made continuous efforts to trace Kamal’s movements.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions about safety norms at construction sites across the city.

Responding to the incident, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma termed the death “tragic” and announced strict action. He said suspensions would be carried out and a detailed probe ordered to fix responsibility.

As anger mounts, residents and family members are demanding accountability, warning that unless safety measures are enforced, such preventable tragedies will continue to claim innocent lives.

