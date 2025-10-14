Jal Shakti Ministry offers Rs 15,000 monthly media internship for students

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday announced an Internship Programme that allows short term exposure to "selected candidates" to be associated with its media/social media activities, along with a Rs 15,000 per month honorarium, an official said.

Under the programme, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD and GR) seeks to engage students pursuing Graduate or Post Graduate Degrees or are Research Scholars enrolled in recognised University/Institution in the field of Mass Communication as interns.

An honorarium of Rs 15,000 per month and a certificate of internship will be given to the selected candidates on the successful completion of the internship programme, said the official in a statement.

The last date to apply for the six to nine month internship programme is November 24. Those interested in applying for the internship can apply through the online form, which is accessible at https://mowr.nic.in/internship, it said.

Students, who have completed their graduation in mass communication or Journalism or related fields, or students who are pursuing their PG or Diploma (subject to completion of graduation in mass communication or related field) in the aforesaid fields or MBA (Marketing) from any recognised college/university are eligible subject to conditions as mentioned in the guidelines.

Last week, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, culminated weeks of intensive deliberations on strengthening service delivery and sustainability at the grassroots with a demonstration of the upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) module – a major stride towards digital transformation in rural water governance.

DDWS Secretary Ashok K. K. Meena stated that the new RPWSS module will serve as a cornerstone of transparency, accountability, and efficiency under Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that RPWSS will act as a Digital Registry for Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) and rollout of unique RPWSS IDs - a step towards smarter and efficient operation and maintenance of rural water infrastructure.

He described the RPWSS ID as a unique digital identity tag for every piped water supply scheme — enabling transparency, traceability, geo-tagged data for effective monitoring, operation and maintenance and data-driven governance.

He urged all States and UTs to prioritise and complete the creation of RPWSS IDs by November 2025, ensuring full data integrity and coverage.

--IANS