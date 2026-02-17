Jal Jeevan scam: ACB raids 15 locations nationwide

Jaipur, Feb 17: In one of its biggest operations so far in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam case, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the country on Tuesday.

According to sources, dozens of ACB teams carried out coordinated searches at around 15 locations, including Jaipur, Barmer, Sikar, Jalore, Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The raids are part of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the state's flagship 'Har Gahr Jal' (Tap in every home) drinking water scheme.

ACB teams reportedly searched the premises of retired Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), a senior IAS officer, along with other accused individuals linked to the alleged scam.

Officials are examining documents and questioning the retired official regarding the tender allocation process during his tenure.

The retired official was accused of awarding contracts worth crores of rupees to preferred companies allegedly on the basis of fake experience certificates.

Officials said the questioning is part of the broader probe into irregularities in procurement and tendering under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

More than half a dozen suspects have reportedly been detained for questioning in the operation being conducted under the supervision of ACB Director General Govind Gupta and Additional Director General Smita Srivastava.

Among those being questioned are officials and contractors suspected of involvement in the alleged irregularities.

According to sources, formal arrests of some individuals may be announced later in the day, depending on the outcome of interrogations and evidence verification.

The crackdown is not limited to Rajasthan. ACB teams have also carried out searches in Bihar and Jharkhand, where companies linked to the case are suspected to have operations.

The entire operation is being supervised by DIG Dr. Rameshwar Singh and SP Pushpendra Singh Rathore, who is also heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Officials have reportedly seized digital devices, diaries, and documents related to bank transactions, which are now being examined as part of the investigation.

The Jal Jeevan Mission scam is believed to involve irregularities worth over Rs 900 crore.

Investigators claimed that certain companies secured contracts by submitting forged experience certificates.

Earlier in the case, former minister Mahesh Joshi and several engineers were arrested and sent to jail. The latest action signals that the investigation is now moving toward senior-level officials and major players in the alleged scam.

