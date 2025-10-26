Jaishankar, Cho Hyun discuss expanding semiconductor and defence collaboration

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Malaysia on Sunday, discussing cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductors, defence, and shipbuilding.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X:

“Delighted to meet FM Cho Hyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding.”

Cho Hyun stated that both sides agreed to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership as it marks its 10th anniversary, and also discussed issues related to the Korean Peninsula and regional affairs.

In response to Jaishankar’s post, Cho Hyun wrote:

“Met with Dr S. Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur — our second meeting in two months. We agreed to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership as it marks its 10th anniversary, and to continue high-level exchanges. Discussed expanding ties in trade, investment, supply chains, critical tech, and defence, and sought India’s support for Korean companies. Also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and regional affairs.”

EAM Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Malaysia, will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi virtually attended the ASEAN-India Summit.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said:

“The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.”

The meeting between Jaishankar and Cho Hyun came just two months after their last meeting in Delhi in August, where the two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and defence.

At that time, Jaishankar had posted on X:

“Delighted to meet FM South Korea Cho Hyun this morning. Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime & people-to-people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence.”

“Also exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments. Appreciated our deepening convergences and growing engagement as our Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years,” the post added.

