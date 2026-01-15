Jaipur hosts 78th Army Day Parade outside cantonment for the first time

Jaipur, Jan 15: The 78th Army Day Parade kicked off in the city this morning with the Army showcasing its discipline, strength, valour and modern military capabilities before thousands of spectators on the Mahal Road in Jagatpura.

This year’s Army Day parade holds special significance, as this is being held right outside a traditional military cantonment area, making it the first of its kind event.

The parade began after a 10-minute award ceremony honoring brave women. A series of tableaux, tanks, artillery guns, missiles, and modern weapon systems were on display, reflecting the Army’s operational readiness and technological prowess.

The chief guest of the event was Mizoram Governor VK Singh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari also attended the Army Day celebrations.

Several top-ranked military officers attended the program including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi along with numerous senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Earlier in the day, senior military leaders paid floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal in the Army cantonment area, after which they reached the parade venue via an air cavalcade.

In remarkable spectacle, the Army combat helicopters showered flower petals during the parade, while Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jets performed a thrilling aerial flypast, drawing loud applause from thousands of spectators, including youth, students, and local residents.

The parade featured Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Maha Vir Chakra awardees leading the march, reinforcing a strong sense of patriotism. Marching contingents include soldiers from the Bhairav Battalion, 61 Cavalry, Rajput Regiment, Madras Regiment, and Garhwal Regiment.

The tableaux highlighted Rajasthan’s rich folk art and culture, along with glimpses of ‘Operation Sindoor’. A performance by the Nepali Army band also added international flavor to the ceremony.

