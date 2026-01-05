‘Jail is my life now, but happy for others’: Umar Khalid after SC denies bail

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Supreme Court, on Monday, refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the February 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, while allowing bail to five other accused, citing differences in the “hierarchy of participation”.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N. V. Anjaria said all accused in the case did not stand on the same footing, and that Khalid and Imam were placed on a “qualitatively different” level compared to others granted relief.

The court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

Reacting to the ruling, Khalid told his partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, that he was relieved others had secured bail even though he had not.

Sharing their exchange on social media, Lahiri wrote on social media, “’I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid.”

Khalid’s father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, described the court’s decision as “unfortunate” and declined to comment further. “The judgment is there. I have nothing to say,” he said.

Imam’s uncle, Arshad Imam, said he was shocked by the denial of bail but respected the verdict. “I had high hopes this time, as the arguments indicated Sharjeel’s innocence. Still, as an Indian, I respect the court’s decision,” he said.

In its order, the bench said the prosecution had prima facie disclosed a “central and formative role” of Khalid and Imam, involving planning, mobilisation and strategic direction that went beyond episodic or localised acts.

The court, however, allowed both to file fresh bail applications after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the ruling, saying those responsible for pushing the city into violence should face the strictest punishment.

“The court has rejected the bail applications of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. Those who pushed Delhi into the fire of riots should receive the strictest possible punishment,” she told the press.

All the accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Imam was first arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA protests and was later taken into custody in the larger conspiracy case in August that year. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

