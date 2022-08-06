84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President

By IANS
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President
X

Photo: Meta

New Delhi, Aug 6: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India.

The Election Commission announced that Dhankhar -- the NDA nominee, emerged victorious in the Vice Presidential election in which he was pitted against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the vice presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.

As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years

Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of...

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Next Story
Similar Posts
US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India
6 Aug 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 6: African American singer Mary Milben, known for her moving rendition of 'Om Jai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Polling to elect next Vice President underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote
6 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress protest march: Rahul detained by Delhi Police
5 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: Several Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, were on Friday detained...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 70 new Covid fatalities
5 Aug 2022 5:09 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong raises issue of ED action against Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha
4 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Congress on Thursday raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
4 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will now conduct compliance audits of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
4 Aug 2022 7:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

J'khand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Guwahati, Delhi
4 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has claimed that two of its teams in New Delhi and Guwahati...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 53 new Covid fatalities
4 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: With 19,893 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt releases Rs 648 crore as flood relief to Assam where 197 died in 2022
3 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Centre has released Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23 as disaster assistance to Assam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NGO operator, accomplice caught selling newborn
3 Aug 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Faridabad, Aug 3: The Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad on Wednesday caught an NGO operator and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
3 Aug 2022 5:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President

New Delhi, Aug 6: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected as the 16th Vice-President of India.

The Election Commission announced that Dhankhar -- the NDA nominee, emerged victorious in the Vice Presidential election in which he was pitted against the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the vice presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.

As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years

Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of...

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Similar Posts
US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India
6 Aug 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 6: African American singer Mary Milben, known for her moving rendition of 'Om Jai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Polling to elect next Vice President underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote
6 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress protest march: Rahul detained by Delhi Police
5 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: Several Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, were on Friday detained...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 70 new Covid fatalities
5 Aug 2022 5:09 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong raises issue of ED action against Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha
4 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Congress on Thursday raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
4 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will now conduct compliance audits of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
4 Aug 2022 7:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

J'khand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Guwahati, Delhi
4 Aug 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has claimed that two of its teams in New Delhi and Guwahati...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 53 new Covid fatalities
4 Aug 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: With 19,893 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt releases Rs 648 crore as flood relief to Assam where 197 died in 2022
3 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Centre has released Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23 as disaster assistance to Assam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NGO operator, accomplice caught selling newborn
3 Aug 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Faridabad, Aug 3: The Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad on Wednesday caught an NGO operator and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
3 Aug 2022 5:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X