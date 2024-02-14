J-K LG pays tributes to martyred heroes on fifth anniversary of Pulwama attack

Jammu, Feb 14: On the fifth anniversary of Pulwama attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were martyred in Pulwama district on this day in 2019.

“Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland,” Sinha wrote on X.

It may be mentioned that the CPRF personnel were killed when a Pakistan-lined suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019.