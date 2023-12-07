Its India’s duty as international community member to stand up for what is right: Priyanka on Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi, Dec 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the "merciless" bombings in Gaza, and said it was India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what was right.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress General secretary, said, "The merciless bombing of Gaza continues with even more savagery than before the truce. Food supplies are scarce, medical facilities have been destroyed and basic amenities have been shut down. 16,000 innocent civilians have been killed, including almost 10,000 children, more than 60 journalists and hundreds of medical workers."

She pointed out that "an entire nation is being wiped out".

"These are people with dreams and hopes just like the rest of us. They are being ruthlessly thrown to their deaths right before our eyes. Where is our humanity?" Priyanka Gandhi questioned.

She said, "India has always stood up for what is just on the international stage. We fought for sanctions against the apartheid regime of South Africa, we supported our brothers and sisters in Palestine from the beginning of their long struggle for freedom, and now we stand back and do nothing as a genocide takes place wiping them out from the face of the earth?

"It is India’s duty as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right. We must do all we can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest," she added.

Her remarks came after Israel intensified its attack in South Gaza.

The IDF entered South Gaza after it resumed the war with Hamas on December 1 after a seven-day truce.