Italian passenger creates ruckus on Abu dhabi-Mumbai flight

Guwahati, Jan 31: A 45 year old Italian woman, who was a passenger on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai is accused of punching one crew member, spitting on another, and stripping after being denied access to the business class.

The incident took place on Monday and after the plane touched down in Mumbai, the crew members handed her over to Sahar police, who then took her into custody.

As per the statement of Vistara the passenger was restrained by the crew for "unruly and violent behaviour," and the event was reported to the appropriate authorities in accordance with standard operating procedures.

As per an official from Sahar police station the woman, identified as Paola Perruccio, entered the flight at about 2 am on Monday using an economy class ticket who later tried to enter the business class and allegedly began assaulting the crew members after she was stopped by them.