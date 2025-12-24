ISRO’s Christmas Eve mission puts heaviest US satellite ever into orbit

New Delhi, Dec 24: In a historic Christmas Eve mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placed a US communication satellite into orbit, on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said the LVM3-M6 has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit.

The Bluebird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

Earlier in the morning, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared majestically at 8.54 am from the second launch pad at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

After a flight journey of about 15 minutes, the spacecraft Bluebird Block-2 got separated from the vehicle and it was successfully placed into orbit.

Weighing 6,100 kg, the communication satellite would be the heaviest payload to be placed into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in LVM3 launch history from Indian soil, the space agency said.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all quarters with Union leaders praising ISRO for the successful mission.

Lauding the space research organisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it strengthened the foundation for future endeavours such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

“A significant stride in India’s space sector. The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media.

The LVM3-M6 also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkIII) is a three stage rocket with a cryogenic engine designed and developed by the national space agency’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

The vehicle uses two S200 solid rocket boosters to provide the huge amount of thrust required for lift off. The booster has been developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to AST SpaceMobile, it has launched five satellites, Bluebird 1-5 in September 2024, which provide continuous coverage across the United States and other select countries.

The company has planned to launch similar satellites to augment its network support and has partnered with over 50 mobile operators across the globe.

LVM3-M6 carried the communication satellite as part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC).

