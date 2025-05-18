ISRO's 101st mission failed due to 3rd stage anomaly: Chief Narayanan

Sriharikota, May 18: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) faced a setback on Sunday, when its 101st mission, PSLV-C61 carrying the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09, failed to complete its intended objective due to a technical anomaly in the third stage of the launch vehicle.

The PSLV-C61, an indigenous Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with the goal of placing the 1,710 kg EOS-09 satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO).

While the first and second stages of the vehicle functioned nominally, the third stage encountered an unexpected issue that ultimately led to mission failure.

“The PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle, and its performance was normal up to the second stage. The third stage motor ignited perfectly; however, during its operation, an anomaly was observed, and the mission could not be completed successfully,” ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan said in a post-launch briefing.

EOS-09 was intended to provide reliable remote sensing data for a range of applications including agriculture, forestry, flood monitoring, disaster management, border surveillance, and national security.

A repeat mission of the successful EOS-04 launched in 2022, EOS-09 was expected to enhance the frequency and scope of Earth observation for operational users across sectors.

In the aftermath of the failed mission, former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offered words of encouragement and resolve. In a social media post, he said, “ISRO will swiftly assemble its finest minds to dissect the anomaly and chart a meticulous course forward.”

Reflecting on the technical hurdles faced during development, Somanath stressed that setbacks were an integral part of ISRO’s journey.

“Every towering success of ISRO has been forged in the crucible of adversity—shaped by lessons deeply learnt and courageously applied. Setbacks have ever served to refine our resolve and deepen our scientific rigour. Nothing shall deter our pursuit of knowledge, which we carry forward with characteristic poise and unwavering precision,” he said.

With Sunday’s failure, ISRO is expected to conduct a thorough investigation before attempting another launch.

