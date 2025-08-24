ISRO successfully conducts first integrated air drop test for Gaganyaan parachute system

Sriharikota, Aug 24: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone in its ambitious human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, by successfully conducting the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) of the parachute-based deceleration system.

The critical test was carried out in close collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, reflecting seamless coordination among the country’s top defence and space agencies.

According to ISRO, the IADT-01 demonstrated the end-to-end performance of the parachute system, which is vital to ensure the safe deceleration and recovery of the Gaganyaan crew module upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. During the test, the parachute system underwent rigorous evaluation under simulated conditions to validate its reliability and effectiveness.

The successful completion of this test marks a major step forward in ensuring astronaut safety, one of the key elements of the Gaganyaan mission. “The parachute deceleration system is crucial for enabling a safe landing of the crew module. The success of IADT-01 has significantly boosted our confidence in moving closer to India’s first human spaceflight,” ISRO said in a statement.

The Gaganyaan programme, India’s maiden human space mission, aims to send Indian astronauts into space aboard an indigenously developed spacecraft. With the latest achievement, India has strengthened its preparedness to join the elite group of nations capable of human spaceflight.