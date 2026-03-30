Iran strike kills Indian in Kuwait; West Asia toll climbs to 8

Dubai, Mar 30: An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait after Iranian strikes hit a power and water desalination plant, taking the total number of Indian fatalities in the ongoing West Asia conflict to eight since it began a month ago.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at the facility was damaged in Sunday’s attack, according to a report by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat confirmed the death, adding that technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the situation.

She said specialised teams are working to secure the facility while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait also confirmed the death and expressed its deepest condolences over the “tragic demise” in a social media post.

“The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance,” it said.

Kuwaiti officials described the strikes on the power and water desalination plant as “brutal”, but did not identify the facility.

The country’s ministry said operational efficiency across the country’s electricity and water network remains unaffected.

Last week, an Indian national was among two people killed in the UAE after debris from missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street.

PTI