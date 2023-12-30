IPS officer Nina Singh becomes first woman to be appointed as CISF chief

Guwahati, Dec 30: For the first time in history, IPS officer Nina Singh becomes the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The central government appointed Nina Singh as the first woman Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to reports, the IPS officer of the 1989 batch of the Rajasthan cadre has been appointed to the post till her superannuation on July 31, 2024.

Apart from Nina Singh, Anish Dayal Singh, who was leading the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been elected as the DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).