IPC issues drug safety alert for Meftal painkiller

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert for Meftal painkillers stating that its constituent, mefenamic acid, can cause Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

This comes after the preliminary analysis of Adverse Drugs Reactions (ADRs) revealed the chances of DRESS syndrome.



The IPC advised healthcare professionals, patients/ consumers to closely monitor the possibility of the adverse drug reaction associated with the use of the constituent.

The mefenamic acid is usually used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and dysmenorrhea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever, dental pain.