International students attacked in Gujarat University hostel for offering namaz

Guwahati, March 17: A mob attack on international students at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad has left five students injured. The students, hailing from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and African countries, were allegedly targeted for offering namaz.



Several videos of the attack circulated on social media, sparking outrage. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while political leaders condemn the violence.

According to reports, a mob stormed a hostel on Saturday night, targeting international students from various countries. The students were reportedly attacked while offering Taraweeh namaz (prayers), a special religious observance during the holy month of Ramadan.

Videos capturing the harrowing ordeal showed assailants vandalising hostel property and vehicles while hurling stones at the students’ rooms. The five students injured in the attack were subsequently admitted to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued by the Ahmedabad Police on Sunday, authorities acknowledged the assault on international students within the Gujarat University campus and assured that an investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators.

ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સીટી કેમ્પસમાં ગઈકાલ રાત્રે અન્ય દેશોમાંથી આવેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉપર અજાણ્યા ઈસમોએ આવી મારામારી કરી તોડફોડ કરી ઈજા પહોચાડતા પોલીસ તાત્કાલીક પહોચી સ્થિતી ઉપર નિયંત્રણ મેળવી આરોપીઓ વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવશે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામા આવશે — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) March 17, 2024

Among those who spoke out against the incident was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticised the government's response and called for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi,… https://t.co/OshZUIoWjl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2024



