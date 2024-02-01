Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman optimistic on BJP's win in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Guwahati, Feb 1: In the course of presenting the interim budget for 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed confidence that the people of the nation would once again choose the BJP with a resounding mandate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Highlighting a series of measures implemented for the welfare of citizens, Sitharaman projected assurance that the electorate would favour the saffron party in the upcoming polls. The Finance Minister cited the government’s role in helping 25 crore people escape poverty over the last decade. She further said that the government focused on more comprehensive ‘governance, development, performance’- ‘GDP’.

Sitharaman underscored the transformative impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), heralding it as a unifying force with the mantra of 'one nation, one market, one tax.' She credited tax reforms for broadening and deepening the tax base, contributing to the economic landscape.