Intelligence network beefed up along Sundarban’s coastal borders amid infiltration fears

Kolkata, April 29: Central and state intelligence agencies have intensified surveillance across the 150 km stretch of coastal borders in the remote Sundarban region, spanning the South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, amid heightened concerns over illegal infiltration.

The move follows the recent arrest of 24 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators -- including women and children -- from a village in the South 24 Parganas district, located near the coastal border.

Intelligence inputs suggest that the group entered India with the help of a human trafficking agent operating between India and Bangladesh.

Sources said that the agent is suspected to be planning further infiltration attempts through these porous coastal routes. In response, intelligence agencies have stepped up operations in the region, particularly around remote islands near the border that are often used as initial shelters for infiltrators upon entering Indian waters.

Thirteen islands in the Gosaba block have been identified as especially vulnerable due to their isolation and sparse security presence. These islands are also frequented by local fishermen, who often use them as temporary halts during deep-sea fishing expeditions.

In coordination with intelligence efforts, local coastal police stations have also intensified river patrols.

“Any suspicious vessel is thoroughly inspected, and passenger identities are verified. Fishermen have been instructed to carry valid identification at all times to avoid inconvenience during patrols,” said a senior state police official who requested anonymity.

“Random checks are also being conducted to verify the authenticity of these documents,” he said.

Additionally, security checkpoints have been established along the Basanti Expressway, which connects the Sundarban islands to Kolkata.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard have also enhanced patrolling activities in the region as part of the coordinated security push.



